Britney Spears is still dancing with 'fake' knives. 'No one needs to worry,' she says

Britney Spears has posted another video of herself dancing with two large kitchen knives. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Britney Spears knows she "spooked everyone" by twirling two large kitchen knives around her head and body. So, she posted another video of herself dancing with the blades.

"These are fake knives my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA," she captioned her video shared Thursday night. "These are not real knives."

In the clip, the pop diva spins around in a pink bikini bottom and a white cropped blouse. She waves the knives close to her face and poses with them, then finally smacks herself on the behind with them. The "Toxic" singer also told fans that "no one needs to worry or call the police" about her behavior.

On Wednesday, the "Woman in Me" author was subject to a wellness check by Ventura County officials after someone with personal ties expressed concern about her recent videos. A deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrived at the singer's Thousand Oaks home but learned from both her attorney and her security team that she was not in danger.

The deputy left shortly after.

“We believe that well-being check was sufficient,” a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told The Times.

The Los Angeles-based Hand Prop Room did not immediately confirm on Friday whether Spears or her team had rented two knives.

In her Friday post, Spears repeated why she was dancing with knives in the first place. "I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira," she wrote.

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer performed with two daggers at the Prudential Stage. In a previous Instagram post, Spears urged her followers to “lighten up about the knives.”

On Thursday, Spears wrote, "Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks ... !"

Just hours before her latest knife-dancing video, Spears promoted her forthcoming memoir, "The Woman in Me."

"I'm doing the [finishing] touches on it right now and I hope you guys like it, it's coming soon," she said. The book hits shelves Oct. 24.

