Britney Spears spent $3 million more last year than in 2015 (and a lot of it was on dogs)

Following her much publicized breakdown in 2008, Britney Spears has been controlled by a court-approved conservatorship. This means, in part, that the conservatorship must annually file legal documents listing her expenses. And that, in turn, means that we get to see how much she spends on her cute pups.

According to TMZ, Spears’s spending documents for 2016 were recently filed. And compared to 2015, she spent a whole lot more. Last year, the singer dropped nearly $11 million on a variety of expenses. In 2015, she was a little less lavish, spending only $8 million.

But in breaking it down, things get interesting. In 2016, Spears spent approximately $122,000 on massages, grooming and nails. That figure in 2015 is more in the neighborhood of $68,000. Still, who else could drop the equivalent of a down payment on a house on massages?

When it comes to her pets, she spent about $30,000 on pet care in 2016. That’s down from $38,000 in 2015.

And finally, in the wardrobe category, Spears was relatively thrifty. Only $69,000 for all of 2016! That’s a slight uptick from 2015. She dropped $63,000 that year.

In other entertainment news, Tyrese is igniting yet another “Fast and Furious” beef: