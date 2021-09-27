Britney Spears says 'a lot' of last documentary about conservatorship is untrue: 'It's really crazy guys'

Britney Spears weighs in on latest documentary about her life in her 13-year conservatorship. (Photo: Reuters)

Britney Spears spoke out on Monday, days after a new documentary about her controversial conservatorship was released. In a message posted to her Instagram account, the singer called "a lot" of what was said untrue.

"It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true !!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama," the post begins.

Although the singer didn't specify which documentary she watched — and there have been plenty — she's likely referring to Controlling Britney Spears, which dropped on Friday. It's the New York Times's follow-up to the Emmy-nominated documentary Framing Britney Spears.

The "Circus" singer laid out three things that upset her.

"Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier... Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part," she added with several emojis. Britney also referenced the mysterious Rose Project.

Britney slammed February's Framing documentary after its release, saying she was "embarrassed by the light they put me in" and that she "cried for two weeks." Although it's unclear what she found untrue in the most recent documentary, her new lawyer is taking one part very seriously.

Mathew Rosengart issued a statement about the disturbing allegations that Britney was secretly recorded by the conservatorship, which has been run by her father, Jamie Spears, for the last 13 years. It's a felony in California to record someone without their consent.

"Unauthorized recording or monitoring of Britney’s private communications — especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system — represent an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties," he said on Monday. "Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly horrifying, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony. Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines."

Story continues

In a new court filing, Rosengart called for Jamie's immediate suspension and calls for an investigation into the documentary's claims, stating that Britney's father allegedly "engaged in horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy," according to Variety.

A hearing scheduled for Wednesday was set months ago and it's shaping to be another explosive showdown.