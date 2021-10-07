Britney Spears's sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, make rare social media appearance

Britney Spears's boys are so big.

New photos of the teens— Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — were posted online, giving the first real glimpse of them in over a year.

The pictures were snapped while the kids were with their dad, Kevin Federline. Eddie Morales — a choreographer, dancer and K-Fed's former roommate — visited his old pal and shared photos of his "nephews."

Morales — who's worked with Justin Timberlake, Pink and Janet Jackson and was mentored by the late Michael K. Williams — reflected on how much the brothers had grown.

"During times of grief knowing u have family really feels worth living," Morales wrote. "Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller [than] my hands — now look at life how beautiful gods work is."

Morales also shared a video of "child prodigy" Jayden playing the piano.

To Federline, he wrote, "Love you, bro," noting Britney's ex – also a dancer and choreographer — was "unlike no other" and a "true gentleman." He also shouted out Federline's parenting, as the boys' primary caregiver.

"The world will see how much of a great dad he has been," Morales wrote.

(Photos: Eddie Morales via Instagram)

Britney paid tribute to her kids last month when they celebrated their birthdays. She didn't post their photo, noting she now has to "ask their permission" because "they are really private" and "extremely independent little men."

She would share that they had a small party with ice cream cakes. Her one-times "babies" are now "so tall" and "still growing." They had a dance the week before and she said she "cried for two days" seeing them dressed in suits. "Girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome!!!" she said.

She previously posted a photo of them hiking in March, but their faces were covered by masks.

Story continues

Britney and Federline, a former backup dancer, were married in 2004, welcomed Preston in September 2005 and Jayden in September 2006. Two months later, they filed for divorce. Britney reportedly suffered postpartum depression following her back-to-back babies. In November 2007, she lost custody of her sons, which factored heavily into her two involuntary hospitalizations and the conservatorship being put in place, under Jamie's control, in 2008.

The kids spend 70 percent of their time with Federline, who's married to Victoria Prince and has six children total. In 2018, Federline asked Britney to increase the $20,000 a month in child support he was getting and an agreement was made.

Britney Spears poses with sons Jayden James Federline (l) and Sean Preston Federline (r) at a 2013 Dodgers game. (Photo: Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images)

Jamie was ousted as conservator amid allegations of abuse last month — and her attorney said he hopes to have the entire conservatorship ended by the end of fall.

The New York Times reported that Jamie had a security team monitor Britney's phone and home, including her bedroom. A member of that Black Box Security team alleged recordings were made of the singer's private conversations, including with her sons.

Britney said in court in June that she's long wanted to add to her family but was forced to take birth control, among other medications, against her will. Newly engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari and free from her dad, a source told People magazine the star's immediate plans are a "small wedding as soon as possible" — and "more kids."