Britney Spears slams ‘hypocritical’ documentaries about her life
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Britney Spears is speaking about the "hypocritical" documentaries about her — and getting some other things off her chest.
Britney Spears is speaking about the "hypocritical" documentaries about her — and getting some other things off her chest.
“You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” wrote one fan.
After a video recently went viral of Adam Sandler being told of a long wait at IHOP, the star responded to the situation for the first time on May 3.
Okay, now we’re annoyed. Sydney Chase, the woman who claimed a few weeks ago that she had been hooking up with Tristan Thompson on a podcast, then provided further information on the timeline of their relationship and the specific claims he’d made that he was single, took to her Instagram Story to share even more […]
TikTok user Nivine Jay revealed that Ben Affleck slid into her DMs after she unmatched him on the dating app Raya. Keep scrolling to watch the ballsy video that the actor allegedly sent to her.
Kelly Osbourne weighed in on where her relationship with older sister Aimée Osbourne stands today. As fans may recall, Ozzy Osbourne's firstborn daughter didn’t appear on the family's reality show.
The "Already" singer and "Sorry Not Sorry" rapper shared a picture of them in matching outfits with their eldest daughter and twins, Rumi and Sir.
The actor said he's planning to "go up another 20!"
The singer knows how to pull off a bold costume.
Seven months after Lily James and Dominic West's PDA made headlines, the Cinderella actress is addressing the scandal for the first time.
Katy Perry took to Instagram to show off her Disney-themed Tinkerbell outfit for American Idol, which included bleached eyebrows! Scroll on to see the jaw-dropping transformation.
At a celebratory golden wedding anniversary luncheon in 1997, the late Prince Philip—who was married to his beloved wife Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years—made the following remark: “I think the main lesson we...
Keeping Up With the Kardashainas star Kylie Jenner flew to Miami where she supported Travis Scott at a birthday gig. Get the details on their night out on the town.
Mark Wahlberg showed off his dramatic physical transformation on May 3 with a new photo of his eye-catching look as he films a fact-based drama. See the pic, and get all the details.
"Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me," the 19-year-old says of her dramatic makeover.
"I'm gonna be real wit yall," Will Smith captioned the candid post
The model joined husband Justin Bieber on the set of his latest music video.
Marvel officially titles Black Panther 2 as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Global Citizen VAX Live concert, for which Jennifer Lopez performed, will be broadcast on TV and YouTube on May 8.
EW can confirm that Jessica Parker Kennedy is returning to 'The Flash' for multiple episodes, including the superhero drama's 150th installment.
Not to mention, her outfits from the ✨official✨ performance look 🔥🔥🔥.