Britney Spears Shares Why She Posts Naked Photos On Social Media In New Memoir

Britney Spears is opening up about why she likes to post risqué snapshots of herself on her Instagram account.

The pop star’s explanation comes as excerpts of her new memoir, “The Woman in Me,” have been making headlines this week.

The book’s many bombshell revelations, including her becoming pregnant by Justin Timberlake and getting an abortion at the peak of their famous relationship, arrive two years following her 13-year conservatorship that stripped away her freedom.

In an excerpt from her book per The New York Times, the singer, 40, acknowledged that while many of her followers might find her skin-baring posts unconventional, she gets “joy” from “posing the way I feel sexy”.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” she wrote. “But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posting the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

But some of Spears’ racy social media posts have sparked concern in recent months.

The “Toxic” crooner’s fans questioned her well-being last month after she posted a nearly nude video of her dancing in her home while wielding two butcher knives.

Spears told her fans to “lighten up” after clarifying that the knives were “not real.”

A judge ended Britney Spears' conservatorship on Nov. 12, 2021.

She explained in a follow-up post that she was simply mirroring Shakira’s knife dance performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but the concerning footage ultimately led police to perform a wellness check on her.

“So unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans and come in to my home unwarranted,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Jesus Christ … can I make calls and make others feel threatened in your home?”

Back in 2021, Spears got candid about why she “exposes” her skin in photos on social media amid her court battle to have her father removed as her conservator.

Sharing a topless photo of herself sporting white bikini bottoms and red boots, she wrote, “Before I show you more pics of my body… I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!”

“In my opinion, it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realising you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer!!!!,” she continued.

Spears added: “The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better!!!” she continued.

“The Woman in Me” is due to be published Oct. 24.

Related...