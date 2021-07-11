Britney Spears Sends Sister Jamie Lynn a Box of Toys for Her Kids: 'Nothing Sweeter'

Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears still have a special bond despite their family's ongoing public drama.

The actress, 30, showed off a box of toys she received from the pop star, 39, for her children Sunday on her Instagram story.

Jamie Lynn wrote, "nothing sweeter than coming home to a box full of goodies for my girls from their auntie" atop a photo of her sister's gifts, which included a purse and stuffed animals galore.

The Zoey 101 star shares children Maddie Briann, 13, with ex Casey Aldridge, and Ivey Joan, 3, with husband Jamie Watson.

Jaime Lynn Spears/Instagram

Last month, Watson opened up about his family's support of Britney after she appeared in court to speak out against her conservatorship.

"I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her," said Watson, who celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with Jamie Lynn in March. "I wouldn't be around people who weren't. Who wouldn't want to be in support of Britney?"

Britney and Jamie Lynn's relationship has been thrust into the spotlight as the Princess of Pop fights to terminate her conservatorship.

Britney pled her case to a Los Angeles judge in June, accusing her management team, family and conservators — including her dad Jamie Spears — of "abusive" behavior during a 23-minute speech. The following week, Jamie Lynn broke her silence about the conservatorship battle in a series of emotional videos posted to her Instagram story.

In one clip, the Sweet Magnolias actress stated she "always will" support her sister and now feels comfortable following her sister's lead in speaking out on what she feels is necessary.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls—. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," Jaime Lynn said. "This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

On her Instagram story, Jamie Lynn explained she hadn't spoken up about the issue before because she believes it wasn't her place and "wasn't the right thing to do" until Britney "was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly."

Still, Jamie Lynn said she received death threats after speaking out about the conservatorship on social media — and she did not take them lightly.

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves," she wrote on her Instagram story, "but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children."