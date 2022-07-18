Britney Spears and Selena Gomez Get Emotional on Instagram: 'I Am Beyond Lucky to Know You'

selena gomez, britney spears

Britney Spears is sharing the love for Selena Gomez!

In a post to Instagram over the weekend, the "...Baby One More Time" singer, 40, gave a shout out to Gomez, 29, who watched her marry Sam Asghari last month in Los Angeles.

"She came to my wedding," Spears began the caption, posting a picture of the Only Murders in the Building star in a khaki-colored top with a multicolored graffiti covered skirt. From there, Spears tagged Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton, calling the trio "the three most beautiful women in Hollywood." Barrymore, 47, and Hilton, 41, also attended the June 9 nuptials.

Continuing the caption and referencing Gomez, the newlywed wrote, "I was SO HAPPY !!! She told me "I just want you to be happy" three times…"

"I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation ... Two hour specials with representatives … You're such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy," Spears continued.

Commenting below, Gomez wrote that she was "speechless" to read the pop star's tribute.

"Britney-you are so kind and have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to know you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!💕," the Rare Beauty founder wrote.

Hilton also chimed in to wish Spears well, writing, "Love you so much sis! 😍 You deserve the world🥰."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock Sam Asghari, Britney Spears and Selena Gomez

During a June 16 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gomez spoke with the host about a star-studded photo from the nuptials of herself with the bride, Barrymore, Madonna, Hilton and Donatella Versace.

"I am really happy for her. It was beautiful," Gomez said of Spears, revealing that "finger foods" were served during the reception.

Gomez wore a blue strapless jumpsuit for the big event, at which she sang Madonna's 1990 hit "Vogue" alongside the Queen of Pop, 63, Barrymore, Hilton, Versace, 67, and Spears during the party.

The ladies grooved together during the song — with Spears still in her wedding dress! — as Madonna held up a drink at the end in celebration.

The reception followed an intimate ceremony, for which Spears wore a Versace gown and walked herself down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," according to sources.