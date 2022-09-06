Britney Spears says "I don't believe in God anymore"

Britney Spears released another audio recording on Monday, this time going into detail on her Instagram about her relationships with her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The recording comes after a controversial interview with Federline and Jayden.

Spears' three-minute recording starts with her saying, "I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing, maybe 'cause I never have," in reference to the minimal autonomy she had for more than 13 years while under a conservatorship that gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over aspects of her life, including her finances and medical decisions. Federline has sole custody of both of their children.

Spears ended the recording by discussing how her religious beliefs have been impacted by her experience of her conservatorship, saying, "God would not [have allowed] that to happen to me if God existed. I don't believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me."

"There is nothing to believe in anymore. I'm an atheist, y'all," she said.

The interview with Federline and Jayden aired on ITV last month and also last week shown on "60 Minutes Australia," which is not connected to CBS News' "60 Minutes."

Britney Spears attends a basketball game with sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline in 2017. / Credit: Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images

During the interview, Jayden Federline defended his grandfather, saying he "doesn't deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media." He also express support for his grandmother, Lynne, who Spears has accused of backing the conservatorship.

Similarly, Kevin Federline said in the ITV interview that he believes the conservatorship — which Spears has referred to as "pure abuse" — was justified, and ultimately that Spears' father "saved her back then."

The interview also revealed that Spears' sons chose not to attend their mother's wedding to model/actor Sam Ashgari because "she didn't invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms," said Jayden.

Story continues

Kevin Federline alleged that Spears' social media presence has had a negative impact on her sons. "I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them," he added.

Jayden also disapproved of his mother's Instagram use, saying, "it's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years, and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."

In an Instagram video posted Saturday, Spears seemingly responded to these claims, writing in the caption, "I'm so sorry children I continue to do social media … I'm sorry you feel I do it for attention … I'm sorry for the way you feel … but guess what ???? I've got news for you … I'm a child of God as well we all are in God's eyes … so NOPE I'm not sorry … I've learned to say SO !!!"

In Monday's audio recording, Spears delved further into the conflict, addressing her younger son, now 15, directly: "Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, 'Hope she gets better. I will pray for her' — pray for what?"

"Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue paying your dad 40 grand a month, or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?" Spears added, alluding to Federline being no longer be eligible to collect their child support payments when her children turn 18.

Spears maintained in Monday's recording that she continuously asked her sons for more time together, but that they would leave her house early during scheduled custody visits.

"If I didn't shower you guys with gifts, and have amazing food ready and play a [expletive] saint, it was still never good enough," she said. Spears also recalled a time she directly told Jayden she wanted to see him more, and alleges the following response, addressing him directly: "You called your dad. I never saw you again."

Halloween decorations leave baby twins in awe

Memphis police say body of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher has been identified

U.S. Senate prepares to consider same-sex marriage as election season heats up