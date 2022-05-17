Britney Spears and Sam Asghari thank fans for support after miscarriage: 'It's hard but we are not alone'

World Associated Press

Human rights activists have asked the Philippine Supreme Court to block Congress from proclaiming Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the next president, alleging that he lied when he said he had not been convicted of any crime. The Commission on Election twice dismissed their petition and six other similar complaints to cancel Marcos Jr.'s candidacy papers ahead of the May 9 vote. A 1997 Court of Appeals ruling upheld Marcos Jr.'s conviction for failing to file income tax returns from 1982 to 1985 and ordered him to settle his unpaid taxes and fines, but did not mention any imprisonment.