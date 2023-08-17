Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split: Is he contesting the prenup? How protected is her $60M fortune? Here's the latest.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, here at a rare red carpet appearance in 2019, are splitting after more than one year of marriage. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Britney Spears seems to be ensuring her split from Sam Asghari runs smoothly — and on her terms.

The 41-year-old singer has hired powerhouse divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, to represent her, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. Wasser is currently representing Kevin Costner amid his contentious divorce. She's also counted Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian and Johnny Depp as past clients.

Asghari signed a prenuptial agreement before his star-studded wedding to Spears last year. However, reports claim he's trying to renegotiate the contract. There is a lot of money at stake. In 2021, Forbes estimated the pop star's fortune to be around $60 million.

A source claimed to Page Six the 29-year-old model is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

TMZ, which first reported the duo separated, suggested Asghari wants money. The outlet theorized "the likely end to the marriage will be a check from Britney to Sam that will settle things, at least financially."

Us Weekly reports the prenup stipulates Asghari will receive "$1 million per every two years" of their marriage, with a cap at $10 million after 15 years, according to an insider. The couple wed in June 2022, so according to these terms, he wouldn't receive $1 million.

Yahoo reached out to reps for Asghari about reports he's trying to renegotiate the prenup, but did not receive responses. Reps for Spears and Asghari have not commented on the divorce.

It seems to be business as usual for Spears on social media, which as of late, means no mention of Asghari. After news broke on Wednesday he filed for divorce, the singer posted she's "buying a horse soon."

"So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar," she captioned a photo of herself riding a horse on a beach. "I can't make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ???"

The "Toxic" singer has disabled comments on Instagram.

Speaking of toxic, Spears insiders claimed to People that has been the theme of her and Asghari's marriage. "It's been very toxic between them for a long time... Their marriage has been on the rocks for months," a source added. "There has been constant drama. It's sad."

Spears was photographed without her wedding ring on Wednesday amid news of the split. TMZ reported Asghari already moved out after a "nuclear" fight in which he accused her of infidelity. The outlet noted the singer is losing her biggest support system in her husband as she's still estranged from her family.

Some in the Spears family might be happy, though. The singer's sister, Jamie Lynn, seemingly reacted to the news as she reportedly liked an Instagram post announcing the separation.

Spears and Asghari first met on set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 as he starred as her love interest. They started dating a few months later — after the singer made the first move — and went public with their relationship in 2017. Asghari was with Spears throughout her conservatorship battle and was a big supporter of it ending. He proposed in 2021.

This will be Spears's third divorce. Kevin Federline, the singer's second husband with whom she shares Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, apparently "wishes her the best" amid the drama. Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, appeared NewsNation's Banfield where he was asked if he had an inside track as to what's going on.

"I don't have an inside track on that. But from Kevin's standpoint, he just hopes that they work it out. And that, you know, the media is a heavy focus on this one, and he just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that's being together or not being together," Kaplan shared. "He just hopes that they make good decisions and work out, either go their separate ways or get back together. Whatever is best for them. He wishes her the best."