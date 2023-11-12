Britney Spears reveals 'girl crush' on Taylor Swift with throwback pics: 'She's stunning!'

Britney Spears called Taylor Swift is the “most iconic pop woman of our generation” in an Instagram post Saturday night.

“The Woman in Me” author shared photos of herself from 2003 and 2008 with a teenage Swift.

“This is way back when but kinda cool," Spears, 41, wrote. "During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door. My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course!!!"

Swift walks in "and sings a beautiful song with her guitar. I was like wow wow she's unbelievable!!!" the caption reads. "We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning!!! Girl crush.”

She added three red lipstick emojis in Swift's signature color.

The nostalgic post lit up Instagram right as Swift, 33, was lighting up the stage for her second night of the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The pop icon redefined her relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce at Saturday's show, changing the lyrics to her hit "Karma" song: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Video posted to social media showed Swift ran up to Kelce as the show ended to hug and kiss him, as the crowd roared approvingly. Kelce watched the show from the VIP tent with Swift's dad, Scott Swift, and was seen flashing Swift's heart-hand symbol.

Swift will perform one last Argentinian show Sunday night at Estadio Más Monumental, a replacement concert after rain canceled Friday’s scheduled date.

