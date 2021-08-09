Britney Spears' Request to Move Up Court Date Is Denied as She Says Fans 'Only Know Half' of Legal Drama

Britney Spears will have to wait until late September for her next court date.

On Monday, L.A. Superior Court judge Brenda Penny denied Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart's request to expedite the conservatorship's next court hearing where it will be decided whether Jamie Spears is removed from his post as conservator of Spears' estate.

Rosengart requested that the court hearing be moved up from Sept. 29 and asked that Jason Rubin be set in his place.

"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," Rosengart stated in the document. "Every day matters."

Also on Monday, Britney, 39, shared a post saying that fans "only know half" of what's happening with her conservatorship after sharing a post last week saying, "I'm sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I'm doing, and since the cat is out of the bag — literally out of the bag — and you guys know my situation ... things are way better than I ever imagined."

She also followed up Monday's post by sharing a video of someone making avocado toast as she shared that she's happy to "have a platform to share" but will start to post less.

"As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness ☀️☀️☀️ !!!" Britney wrote. "Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I'm gonna post a little less from now on 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️."

Over the past several weeks, Britney has shared several Instagram posts a day and later deleted them or edited the captions.

The latest court update also follows a back-and-forth between her father Jamie and her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery after he revealed a conversation with Montgomery alleging that they discussed a 5150 psychiatric hold as a possibility for Britney.

"Ms. Montgomery is saddened that her telephone call to Mr. Spears, made out of genuine concern for Ms. Spears, and intended to re-establish a working relationship with Mr. Spears towards Ms. Spears' mental health and well-being, is now being misrepresented and manipulated to gain some sort of tactical advantage in the pending proceedings to remove him as Conservator," read the statement from Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright. "Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks — it does no good; it only does harm."

Meanwhile, Jamie wrote in his filing that during the call with Montgomery in July, stating that Montgomery was "very worried about the direction" of Britney's mental health.

Montgomery slammed Jamie's claim, stating that he was "misrepresenting" the conversation the two had had. Although Montgomery says she did share "concerns" about Britney's mental health with Jamie, she believes Jamie's role in the conservatorship is what's "having a serious impact on Ms. Spears' mental health."

After Britney's emotional testimony on June 23 during which she alleged abuse by her conservators, Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, told the court her client was "sorry" to see his daughter in pain.

In the latest filing, Thoreen insists Jamie's "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her."

Britney's next court hearing is set for Sept. 29.