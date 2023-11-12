Britney Spears Remembers Meeting Taylor Swift For The First Time & Calls Her “The Most Iconic Pop Woman Of Our Generation”

Britney Spears is known as the Princess of Pop and is giving Taylor Swift her flowers calling her “the most iconic pop woman of our generation.”

Spears took to social media to share a throwback from 20 years ago posing in a photo with Swift before the “Bad Blood” singer became the superstar she is now.

“This is way back when but kinda cool … During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door,” Spears shared in an Instagram post. “My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.'”

Spears continued, “I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar. I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable !!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning !!! Girl crush.”

Spears accompanied her post with two pictures with Swift: one from 2003 and another one from 2008 at MTV’s VMAs.

The “Toxic” singer recently released a memoir called “The Woman In Me” where she has made some strong revelations about her conservatorship and why she quit acting after her experience starring in Crossroads.

See the throwback photo below.

