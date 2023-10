Business TechCrunch

Expense management startup Navan has inked an exclusive deal with Citi that executives say will open its addressable market significantly. Specifically, the fintech and the card giant are announcing today a new, jointly branded travel and expense system designed for Citi Commercial (CCB) cardholders. This is significant for Navan considering that Citi is the third largest bank in the US and supports more than 25,000 global commercial card programs and 7 million cardholders globally.