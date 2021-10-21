Britney Spears raves that Reese Witherspoon has 'inspired me my whole life'

Britney Spears has complimented Reese Witherspoon's latest book club pick. (Photo: Getty Images)

Turns out, Britney Spears is a fan of Reese Witherspoon's book club.

The star shared a love letter to both the Big Little Lies actress and executive producer and to the latest YA pick from Reese's Book Club, Lauren Blackwood's Within These Wicked Walls, on Thursday.

"Thank you @reesewitherspoon for being the epitome of complete enlightenment with your girlish nature to inspire me to read Within These Wicked Walls ... it's nice to remember it's not always what you see in front of you !!! The magic of books can take you anywhere in the world !!!," Spears wrote. "It's a good one ... thanks !!!"

In addition to posting a page from the book, Spears commented on a photo that Witherspoon had shared on Aug. 11, which showed her holding up a coffee mug with some suggested daily rituals, like "have some fun," printed on it.

"And yes," Spears wrote, "I will take your advice and hydrate ...and CAFFEINATE [sic] ... say something nice ... be silly … have hope and kick some butt !!! You've inspired me my whole life ... thank you !!!"

She also asked her a question: "Psss what and who speaks to your mind at heart ???"

The Draper James founder commented, "Oh, honey!! This touches my heart! Thank YOU."

Blackwood, who is a first-time author, noticed Spears's kind words, too. She was more than a little excited.

"I am incoherent," Blackwood wrote. "Overwhelmed. Britney Spears is reading and enjoying my book. BRITNEY. SPEARS."

I am incoherent. Overwhelmed. Britney Spears is reading and enjoying my book.



BRITNEY. SPEARS. pic.twitter.com/WotfGT38gR — Lauren Blackwood 🇯🇲 (@LJ_Blackwood) October 21, 2021

Witherspoon is a longtime fan of Spears. As some commenters noted, she said in her 2001 episode of MTV's Diary that she had a crush on Spears.

In April of this year, Witherspoon spoke to Time about her reaction to the much-watched documentary Framing Britney Spears, which investigated Spears's controversial conservatorship. She noted that while the two women became famous around the same time in the late '90s, for some reason she was labeled as a good girl and Spears was painted as the exact opposite. Witherspoon empathized with the singer.

"What if the media had decided I was something else? I would be in a totally different position," she told the magazine. "I want to say it's my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary and kind of shitty."