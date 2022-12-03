Britney Spears praises sister Jamie Lynn Spears in Instagram post: 'You’re my heart so I’m thinking about you'

Britney Spears posted a series of posts on Instagram on Saturday, including one celebrating her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram for a series of posts that include praise for her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

The pop star, 41, took to Instagram on Friday evening with a post that celebrated her younger sister, with whom she has had a publicly difficult relationship. While it was Britney's 41st birthday on Friday, her photo set highlighted how she was spending the occasion thinking about Jamie Lynn, who is currently appearing in Fox's new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, in which celebrities endure training and challenges inspired by the experiences of ex-special forces operatives.

"It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you," Britney wrote. "Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!! You ain’t alone. If anybody knows what that feels like, I get it. My baby sister!!! I love you!!!"

In the photos, Jamie Lynn can be seen playing the guitar in a floral blouse and denim shorts, followed by one of her looking away from the camera in a kitchen.

The declaration of love for her sister comes on the heels of a public conflict between the sisters. Back in January, following the publication of Jamie Lynn's tell-all book, Things I Should Have Said, Britney called her sister a "scum person" who made up "lies" to sell a "Hollywood book." Earlier that day, Jamie Lynn accused Britney of lying about her on social media, and said it led to her family getting death threats.

In an ABC News interview in January to promote the memoir, the Zoey 101 alum alleged that the "Piece of Me" artist locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room while brandishing a knife. In a since-deleted tweet, Britney wrote that her sister had "stooped to a whole new level of LOW," adding, "I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!"

It wasn't just Jamie Lynn who Britney wanted to celebrate. In another recent Instagram post, Britney posted a photo of her 17-year-old son, Sean Preston, dressed up for a formal event. In the caption, the Crossroads actress declared her love for both her sons.

"To both of my boys. I love you. I would die for you!!! God speed my precious hearts!!! I would give anything just to touch your face!!!" wrote Britney, who concluded the caption with, "I send my love. Mamasita."

She also shared a post focusing on her younger son, Jayden James, which featured an identical caption. The photo set for that post featured Jayden sitting outside and mugging for the camera.

Back in September, Britney released a series of audio clips on her Instagram page in which she discussed her estrangement from her two sons. The five-part audio recording detailed everything from her sadness over losing contact with her boys to her troubled relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, saying she "prays he burns in hell." Jamie was responsible for placing his daughter under a conservatorship back in 2008.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to representatives for Britney and Jamie Lynn, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.