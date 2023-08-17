Britney Spears Posts About Buying A Horse Amid Divorce Filings

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. The pop star recently posted on social media about buying a horse amid divorce filling from husband Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to post about wanting to buy a horse just hours after news broke that she and her husband, Sam Asghari, had split.

Shortly after TMZ reported that the two had separated, Asghari filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. There were no signs of divorce on Spears’ Instagram, however.

“Buying a horse soon !!!” Spears wrote. “So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can’t make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!”

Spears and Asghari were together for about seven years and married for a year. Shortly after the wedding, Asghari said in an interview that the event was “way overdue” and a “fairytale.”

The two were dating while Spears fought to end her 13-year-long conservatorship, telling the court she wanted to get married but couldn’t.

“I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal,” Spears said at the time. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby.”

Asghari supported Spears during a June 2021 court hearing, showing off a “Free Britney” T-shirt on his Instagram.

