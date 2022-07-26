Britney Spears slams mom Lynne over conservatorship: 'You abused me'

Britney Spears's mother attempted to correct the pop star's version of events — and it didn't go well.

Lynne Spears has largely kept silent amid accusations around Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November. While Britney blasted her and the rest of the Spears family —claiming they perpetuated and profited off the legal arrangement helmed by the star's dad, Jamie — Lynne hasn't said much in response. But she did on Monday — posting to Instagram an old text thread to dispute Britney's account — sparking a bigger back and forth between daughter and mother.

Their disagreement stemmed from Britney's recollection of being involuntarily placed in a mental health facility in 2019. On Monday, the "Toxic" singer, 40, posted texts she said were from that time — including about being given medication against her will that she worried would kill her — and claimed her pleas to her mom went unanswered.

The since-deleted alleged exchange saw Britney text Lynne ("Me Maw") saying her dosage of Seroquel — an antipsychotic medication that treats mental and mood conditions, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and sudden episodes of mania or depression, per WebMD — would be increased and she was upset.

"He was saying he wants to UP the [Seroquel] and I'm like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f*** [yourself]," Britney wrote. "[Seroquel] I thought was a sleep aid but it's for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium."

BREAKING: Britney Spears is sharing the text messages she sent her mom, a friend and her court-appointed lawyer while she was being forced in a mental health facility against her will in 2019! #JusticeForBritney pic.twitter.com/12aq0y94cU — Britney Stan 💕 (@BritneyTheStan) July 25, 2022

The text continued, "I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach. I feel like he's trying to kill me. I swear to god I do."

Story continues

Britney claimed on Instagram that there was "no response" from her mom. "When I got out, her words were: You should have let me visit you and give you a hug."

(Screenshot: Britney Spears via Instagram)

In the same post, Britney also shared screenshots of a text exchange she claimed she had with her hometown friend Jansen, who was "supposed to help me get a new lawyer ... I never heard back from her."

Not long after Britney deleted her post with the texts, Lynne posted saying Britney wasn't showing — or never received (amid allegations her communications were secretly monitored and iCloud account mirrored) — the full exchange. Lynne included a screenshot from Jansen seemingly writing back to Britney's pleas. An updated comment from Jansen noted, "I did respond! I have always felt like some of my messages were deleted." She also wrote, "When [Britney] left the facility my phone number was blocked from her and we have never spoken again."

(Screenshot: Lynne Spears via Instagram)

Alongside the screenshot, Lynne wrote, "Britney, I have all the 'whole conversations' as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!"

Nonetheless, the post didn't suddenly change Britney's mind about feeling abandoned. Late Monday, she fired back a response — that remains up, for now.

She asked if Lynne also wanted to let the public know other things — like "how you were at my beach house when I couldn't even have the keys to my car???" Or claiming Lynne went to events — drinking wine and having her picture taken — "when I couldn't go anywhere or have my boyfriend anymore??? You have some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad its not even funny !!!"

The star has also claimed that while Jamie ran the conservatorship, Lynne was responsible for getting it started — and reiterated that.

"It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on !!!" she wrote. "Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak when Kevin took my kids," as she lost custody of sons Preston and Jayden at the time.

"You abused me," Britney concluded. "Yes I will say it and it blows my mind that you still play the prayer loving mom."

The conservatorship ended in November, but the financials and other issues continue to be worked out. At the last hearing, the judge ordered Britney's father to be deposed as well as produce surveillance records. Last year, a New York Times documentary claimed Jamie had security secretly record Britney's conversations in her home. A member of the security team told the outlet Britney's phone conversations and messages were also monitored, allowing Britney's communications to be seen by others in real-time. (Jamie denied authorizing secret recordings in Britney's home.)

While Jamie was conservator, Lynne had no official role in the conservatorship, but attended hearings as an interested party. Divorced from Jamie since 2002, she supported Britney in Jamie's removal in 2021. Lynne later asked the court to have Britney's conservatorship pay her $663,000 in legal fees, claiming she played a pivotal role in finally helping to #FreeBritney. At the time, Britney slammed her mom, saying, "My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know [is] that my mom is the one who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life."

Britney continues to take steps forward despite the lingering loose ends of this conservatorship battle. She, of course, married Sam Asghari in June, and they've moved to a house she selected (previously having to get all expenditures approved by her dad, down to whether she was allowed to paint her kitchen cabinets). On Tuesday it was reported she'll be making music again too after vowing not to under the restrictive conservatorship. She is set to collaborate with Elton John on a new version of "Tiny Dancer," expected out next month.