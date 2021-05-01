Britney Spears replaces Justin Timberlake in viral 'It's gonna be May' meme

Elise Solé
·3 min read
Britney Spears is the pop princess of May, according to a new meme. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Britney Spears has dethroned Justin Timberlake in a popular meme to kick off the month of May. 

Each year, social media roasts Timberlake by posting a meme inspired by the song "It's Gonna Be Me" from the 2000 album No Strings Attached by former band NSYNC. In the song, Timberlake sings the line with a unique emphasis on the word "me" pronouncing it as "May," which is captured by the meme. According to the database Know Your Meme, someone posted it on Tumblr in 2012 and it caught on, with former President Barack Obama and Timberlake himself sharing it in good fun. 

But on Friday the Twitter account @CrappyFumes, tweeted, "I made this to replace the stupid 'gonna be may' meme — you’re welcome world." The new meme pictures Spears from her 2004 "Oops I Did It Again" music video quoting her lyrics, "That is just so typically me" replacing the last word with "May." The tweet was shared more than 6,000 times and received 21,000 likes. 

A different Twitter user tweeted another Spears meme that read, "My loneliness is killing May," spoofing a lyric from Spears's 1998 song "Baby One More Time." 

In February, Timberlake, 40, apologized to his ex-girlfriend for ill treatment after their 2002 breakup, which he spoke about in a misogynist manner on a radio show. Calls for Timberlake to apologize grew with the airing of the New York Times/FX documentary Framing Britney Spears, which painted a sobering picture of how Spears, 39, has been objectified in the media. 

"I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond," Timberlake wrote on Instagram. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism." 

Timberlake's apology extended to Janet Jackson for his part in their joint 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance, during which he pulled her bustier intending to reveal her red bra (a planned stunt) but accidentally exposed her breast. While Timberlake has apologized to Jackson in the past, there were significant career consequences for the "Escapade" singer.  

