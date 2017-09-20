Britney Spears and Mariah Carey Hanging Out Together Has Fans Going Crazy!

The Internet can’t handle two legends in the same room.

Get a hold of yourselves!

Britney Spears and Mariah Carey spent some time together on Tuesday while attending a friend’s dinner party, and fans can’t seem to contain their excitement over the reunion.

Spears took to social media on Wednesday to share a photo with the “We Belong Together” singer, captioned, “You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!”

This sweet encounter prompted fans to basically lose their minds.

“My Life is Complete! DIVAS,” one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, “I want to faint.”

And the GIFs that followed were just as epic.

Two icons in the same room i can't breath

— kimmyp (@kimmy423335064) September 20, 2017

Love it!!! Our two favs! We would love to see you both at a dinner party.

— MiKeyAlbie (@MikeyAlbie) September 20, 2017

And, it appears as though Spears and Carey have been fans of one another for quite some time. In 2015, Spears admitted to listening to Carey’s "Greatest Hits" album while painting topless.

“I love Mariah Carey,” she said during an interview with the Dan & Maz show. “I was painting in my room. I have an art room and I just paint on the walls and do all this kind of crazy stuff. I bought her new ‘Greatest Hits,’ and her new ‘Infinity’ record yesterday and I was just in there with my top off, just like painting and doing all this artsy fartsy stuff.”

To which Carey replied, “hahaha! @britneyspears's the best!"



Last year, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Carey had nothing but praise for the “Piece of Me Singer,” who she said is, "just a really nice girl."



