Britney Spears says she was upset by sister Jamie Lynn performing her music in latest Instagram post: 'My so-called support system hurt me deeply'

Britney Spears received an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities on Saturday after speaking out again about her legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie Spears.

The pop icon took to social media to write a lengthy post in which she declared "I quit!!!" The comments referred to the criticism she received for sharing posts of her performing in her living room on social media instead of returning to the stage in Las Vegas.

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do or think," wrote Spears. "I've done that for the past 13 years... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas.

"I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans," she continued in a lengthy post. "So I quit !!!!"

The statements appeared alongside a quote that read "take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat shit and step on Legos."

Spears also explained why she's upset with younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!" wrote Spears in an apparent reference to her sister's participation in a medley of Spears hits during the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!"

She went on to say that the conservatorship she's been under for over a decade "killed my dreams."

"All I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill, yet people still try," wrote Spears. "I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time. And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales ... go f*** yourself. As I said, hope is all I have right now. People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is."

In response to her post, a flurry of celebrities and fans alike voiced their support for Spears.

"Yes live your life beautiful!" said Paris Hilton. "You deserve your happiness!"

Actress Selma Blair also voiced her support, writing, "Perfectly said." Later, she followed it up with "I love you. And this. I love watching you on your terms."

Rosie O'Donnell also spoke out to praise Spears, saying "I'm so proud of u for speaking up for urself — I love you."

"I'm with you darlin' I'll build the Legos," said singer Pink, referring to Spears' Instagram photo that advised her critics to "step on Legos."

Additional support came in from stars like Tess Holliday, January Jones, Snooki, Ilana Glazer and Addison Rae.

The statement came just hours after Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media herself, announcing that she is “stable” after her sister's allegations that her family and friends were simply supporting her to save face.

In a July 17 Instagram Story, Jamie Lynn wrote that she is “feeling solid, stable and still on this beautiful Saturday," Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. In a second post, she wrote, “God is all around.”

The declaration came just hours after Britney took to Instagram again to criticize the people “closest” to her, saying that those are the ones “who never showed up."

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support. There’s nothing worse than that,” Spears wrote, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all… did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE… did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????”

The lengthy caption came alongside a quote that read “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."

Spears did not address the note to a specific person, but commenters were quick to associate the post Jamie Lynn's recently posted video showing support for Spears.

