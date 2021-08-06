Britney Spears gets her 1st iPad amid conservatorship battle: 'I feel like my life is changing'

(Screenshot: Britney Spears via Instagram)

Britney Spears is the very proud owner of a new iPad.

While to many this may fall into the "no big deal" category, the 39-year-old singer, who has had restrictions on her internet use and phone access under her controversial conservatorship, calls it "groundbreaking."

Here, let her tell you in her own words:

"OK, guys — great news," Britney began. "I got my first iPad today... I came in the kitchen, I saw something I ordered and it is a freakin' new iPad! I am so excited! My kids have owned one. I've never owned one. This is just a groundbreaking day."

She explained that while she has had a "little phone" — not revealing whether or not it gave her internet access — "now this iPad is in my hands and I feel like my life is changing as we speak. And I'm so excited. Upward bound! Yes!"

The comments celebrated the victory as the #FreeBritney movement battles on, but also called out how sad it is "she worked all her life to get a new iPad just today... That hurts."

Though several fans commented — on this post and another of her sharing photos of her yard — that she was speaking in her "real voice." That is also noteworthy because it suggests she's able to post some of her own social content.

Britney was placed in the conservatorship, run by her now-estranged father Jamie Spears, in 2008 after a series of high-profile personal problems. While its goal was to manage her finances and get her proper health care, the legal arrangement — reserved for the most vulnerable humans — encroached on all aspects of her life.

While Britney was well enough to headline a Las Vegas residency, which made $138 million, her internet and cell phone use was "restricted and heavily monitored." In 2012, it was reported that the phone she had was monitored and it had been programmed to block various numbers from calling. Further, she was prevented from going on certain websites. By 2019, it was reported she wasn't allowed to have an iPhone — period. Her former makeup artist, Billy Brasfield, has recently said she wasn't able to directly control her own social media — and was not allowed access to her own mail.

And while Britney wasn't able to have her own iPad — an Apple device that first came out in April 2010, two years after the conservatorship was put in place — her sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, owned their own, the star noted. Presumably purchased with her money, as Britney reported pays a reported $60,000 a month in child support — in addition to whatever costs she fronts directly for the kids. (Even her kids have had access to social media while she hasn't.)

The cost of a new, latest edition iPad starts at $329, which Britney certainly has — as conservatorship documents state her estate is valued at $60 million. However, we've learned that she was restricted to a weekly allowance of $2,000. While that's nothing to sneeze at, her father earned more: $16,000 monthly salary for the past 12 years, $2,000 for office space and a percentage of "gross revenues from the performances and merchandising" off her deals.

But Spears's efforts to oust her father are in full throttle. Her new lawyer, Matt Rosengart, filed documents Thursday to move up a hearing to determine whether to remove her father from her conservatorship, arguing that “every day matters.” The hearing on the motion is set for Sept. 29, but Rosengart asked Judge Brenda Penny to speed up the hearing date to Aug. 23.

Rosengart's lawyer wants accountant Jason Rubin to replace Spears's dad as conservator. TMZ reports Friday that if and when that happens, he'll do a deep analysis of how Jamie spent Britney's money. Some of the things in question are a $500,000 payment made to former business manager Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, which the star didn't OK. Also, the money Jamie spent to fight Britney from removing him as conservator. Of the $1.3 million in legal fees included $541,000 for "media matters," which is essentially someone talking to the press to do damage control on Jamie's behalf ... with Britney's money.

Britney first broke her silence about conservatorship "abuse" on June 23. She said she wants to sue her family for keeping her under the legal chokehold, which has stripped her of her rights and caused her depression.