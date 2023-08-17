Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after 14 months of marriage: Reports

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are going their separate ways.

Spears and Asghari, who tied the knot in June 2022, have separated after 14 months of marriage, according to People magazine and Entertainment Tonight. While the reason for the couple's split hasn't been confirmed, the separation allegedly follows "a major blowup" between the couple, ET reports.

USA TODAY has reached out to Spears' and Asghari's representatives for comment.

The pop star and personal trainer said "I do" in front of about 100 people and a few family members last June, TMZ reported at the time. Famous guests included Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, photos from the event revealed.

Asghari's representative Brandon Cohen later confirmed the couple's nuptials to USA TODAY. "I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married," Cohen said. "I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way."

Shortly after the wedding, Spears shared her reflection on "the most spectacular day" on Instagram.

"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED," Spears wrote at the time. "I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED... I had a panic attack and then got it together."

In another post, Spears shared more photos from her wedding, including shots of her long veil, a horse-drawn carriage and her smooching Asghari on a balcony. She also posted a montage of the big day, writing, "Fairytales are real."

In early 2022, Asghari and Spears began teasing that they had already gotten married. The "Hold Me Closer" singer referred to her then significant other as her "husband" in several posts on Instagram. In one post shared in April 2022, Spears referred to Asghari as her "husband" in all capital letters, adding, "For the first time in my life … I can actually be that girl who can act stuck up and talk to others about how I’m getting married."

The couple got engaged in September 2021, days after Spears' father Jamie filed a petition with a Los Angeles judge seeking to end the conservatorship, a legal arrangement that had given him control over the singer's estate since 2008. Legally, Spears could have gotten married, but under the conservatorship (which was terminated in November 2021 after 13 years), the wedding had to be approved as with other major life decisions.

Spears and Asghari, who met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, dated for four years prior to getting married. The couple made their red-carpet debut in 2019 at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Spears' marriage to Asghari was her third trip down the aisle.

She married childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004 for 55 hours, before the couple quickly had their union annulled. That same year, Spears married her backup dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16. Spears filed for divorce in 2006, which was granted the next year.

