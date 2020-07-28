Britney Spears showcases full-body henna tattoos in tiny bikini: 'I guess I’m demanding attention'

Britney Spears got “carried away” while getting henna tattoos.

The singer, 38, debuted her body art — which covered her from head to toe — Monday on social media while posing in a tiny snake-print bikini and flashing a steely look at the camera.

“So I got carried away with henna!!!!” Spears wrote — though it was pretty apparent by the photo, which showed the intricate white designs everywhere, including around her bellybutton.

Spears said her henna inspiration was a second photo of herself in which she was wearing a boho top. “Not sure what my hands on my hips are about,” in the second photo. “! I guess I’m demanding attention!!!”

Arguably, she’s demanding — and commanding — attention in both photos while showcasing her famous body, which she’s been working hard to keep in shape during quarantine and amid the gym scorching incident.

While Spears’s fans will no doubt eat this up, there’s the core crew who are always hoping that her new Instagram photo will be about new music or, even better, the end of her conservatorship. That’s the crux of the #FreeBritney movement, which kicked back up recently. A core group of fans believes the singer has been denied basic human rights under the conservatorship that is reserved for incapacitated individuals.

Spears’s brother, Bryan Spears, gave a rare interview last week, talking about the movement and conservatorship, saying while the family “truly appreciates” the love and concern from Spears’s fans, she’s not being held against her will.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: