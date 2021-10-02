Britney Spears says she is 'healing' and taking time to 'celebrate' after father is removed as conservator

Britney Spears shares an Instagram post shortly after her father stepped down as her conservator. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Britney Spears is ready to heal amidst the many changes in her life.

The “Piece of Me” singer, who has spent the past 13 years under a conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, revealed in a candid court hearing on June 23 that she wished for the conservatorship to end and for her father to be “punished” for his wrongdoing. On August 12, Jamie said he would agree to step down as her conservator , and on September 29, he was replaced as conservator by attorney John Zabel.

While Britney is still working towards the ultimate goal of ending the conservatorship for good, she took to Instagram on October 2 to update fans on where she’s at emotionally.

Sharing a photo of a tree, the Crossroads actress wrote on Instagram , “Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do !!! Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe !!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!”

Britney, who recently got engaged to her longtime love Sam Asghari , has shared mostly positive posts in recent weeks — including a series of snapshots where she posed naked , covering up with a few choice flower emojis.

On Friday, October 1, she shared a video of her and Asghari taking a boat ride, which she captioned, “​​A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating.”