Britney Spears Is ‘Glad’ She Didn’t Land ‘The Notebook’ Role Opposite Ryan Gosling

Pop star Britney Spears is actually relieved that she didn’t land a role in “ The Notebook ” opposite her former costar, Ryan Gosling.

In an excerpt from her memoir, “The Woman In Me,” published on Tuesday, the Princess of Pop revealed that the casting call came down to her and Rachel McAdams… and she was actually relieved when she didn’t get the part!

Britney Spears Explains What Ended Her Acting Career Before 'The Notebook' Casting

Although the 2004 film “The Notebook” grossed $118.2 million dollars at the box office, the pop star is relieved that she did not have to act opposite her “The Mickey Mouse Club” costar Ryan Gosling. Although she admitted that it would have been “fun” to star opposite the “La La Land” actor again, she admitted that the acting life just wasn’t for her after starring in the 2002 movie “Crossroads.”

In an excerpt from her memoir released by People magazine, Britney admitted, "The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on The Mickey Mouse Club, I'm glad I didn't do it. If I had, instead of working on my album In the Zone I'd have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night."

Britney admitted that she struggled with “method acting” on the set of her 2002 film “Crossroads,” which also starred Zoë Saldana and Taryn Manning. The film tells the story of three childhood friends who go on a cross-country trip to repair their friendship after eight years apart.

Britney Opens Up On 'What Acting Did To My Mind'

"The experience wasn’t easy for me. My problem wasn’t with anyone involved in the production but with what acting did to my mind," Britney wrote in her memoir. "I think I started Method acting — only I didn’t know how to break out of my character. I really became this other person. Some people do Method acting, but they’re usually aware of the fact that they’re doing it. But I didn’t have any separation at all."

"I ended up walking differently, carrying myself differently, talking differently. I was someone else for months while I filmed Crossroads. Still to this day, I bet the girls I shot that movie with think, She’s a little…quirky. If they thought that, they were right,” she continued.

After the experience, it looks like the “Mind Your Business” singer decided that acting just wasn’t for her. "That was pretty much the beginning and end of my acting career, and I was relieved," she wrote. "I imagine there are people in the acting field who have dealt with something like that, where they had trouble separating themselves from a character."

"I hope I never get close to that occupational hazard again. Living that way, being half yourself and half a fictional character, is messed up. After a while you don’t know what’s real anymore,” she added, although fans will get to watch her perform on stage again in a global fan event that will bring “Crossroads” back to theaters on October 23 and October 25.

'Crossroads' Fan Event Will Feature New Merchandise Line

According to Variety, the 2002 film will be playing in 875 locations across 24 countries for only two nights: October 23 and October 25. The new screening will include a "bonus" sing-along portion of two songs that were part of the movie but never shown on the big screen before.

The global fan event will also include a limited edition “Crossroads” merchandise line featuring shirts, sweatpants, jackets, and recreations of apparel worn by cast members in the film.

Fans are looking forward to reading more about Britney's career when her memoir, "The Woman In Me," is released on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.