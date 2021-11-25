Britney Spears and Fiancé Sam Asghari Smile and Share a Kiss at Their Christmas Tree

Britney Spears is in the holiday spirit.

The pop star shared a video of herself on Instagram Wednesday night smiling in front of a Christmas tree alongside her fiancé Sam Asghari, sharing a kiss while cozying up to each other.

Britney shared a subsequent post posing in front of her tree, expressing her excitement for the season and her forthcoming Dec. 2 birthday, when she'll turn 40 years old: "Fashion and festivities … guess what ???? My b-day is coming soon !!!!!"

Asghari proposed on Sept. 12, just five days after the singer's dad Jamie Spears filed a petition to end her conservatorship. Jamie, 69, was later suspended as the conservator of his daughter's estate on Sept. 29. Britney's 13-year conservatorship was then ended earlier this month.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Britney is working toward a "normal life" again, but "it will definitely take a while for her to find her way."

"Her life was so restricted for years. It's like she is starting all over again," said the source.

RELATED: Britney Spears Says 'Baby' Sam Asghari 'Stole the Show' at House of Gucci Premiere: 'Sorry to the Cast'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britney celebrated the court ruling at dinner in Los Angeles with Asghari, 27, on Nov. 14, where she had champagne "at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen," she wrote on Instagram, adding she'll be celebrating her "freedom" for the next two months. "I mean after 13 years ... I think I've waited long ENOUGH!!!!"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A source previously told PEOPLE that "Sam has been Britney's rock for years."

"He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source said at the time. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari told PEOPLE in February. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."