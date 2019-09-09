Britney Spears's father officially steps down as her conservator

After 11 years, Jamie Spears is no longer Britney's conservator. A judge approved Jamie’s request to temporarily relinquish duties to Jodi Montgomery. According to legal documents, Montgomery is described as the singer's longtime "care manager."

While Britney did not appear in court for Monday's hearing, members of her legal team did along with an attorney for Kevin Federline and lawyers for Britney's mother, Lynne, The Blast reports. The courtroom was cleared, per Britney's lawyer's request, because of the possibility of sensitive medical information coming up, along with discussions of her and Kevin Federline's children. The exes share two sons, 13-year-old Sean Preston and Jayden, 12.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to lawyers for both Britney and Federline regarding the hearing, but did not immediately receive responses.

The change in conservator shouldn’t impact the singer much.

“Nothing will change in Britney’s life. Jamie will still get updates about Britney and Jamie will make sure that she is protected against people who want to take advantage of her,” a source told People. “[Her mom] Lynne will also be around if Britney needs her.”

Last week, Jamie asked to be temporarily removed as his daughter's conservator "due to personal health reasons." While he has been hospitalized with colon issues over the past year, Britney's father is also under investigation for child abuse. It's believed the latter issue prompted Jamie to file paperwork as TMZ reported he was worried Federline could challenge his conservatorship amid the claim of battery against his grandson, Sean.

A lawyer for Federline confirmed an incident occurred on the evening of Aug. 24 causing his client to file a police report. "There was a disagreement that occurred while Britney and the children were visiting with Jamie at his home that led to a physical altercation that was observed by Jayden," attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said to People. "Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there, but the trauma to the kids is nonetheless."

Unconfirmed reports claim Jamie "violently shook" Sean after breaking down a bedroom door. The alleged altercation led Federline to officially ask a judge to amend the former couple's previous 50/50 custody agreement. The rapper has apparently been taking care of the boys for closer to 90 percent of the time and wants a judge to make his and Britney's arrangement legal.

Britney has yet to publicly address the family drama.

