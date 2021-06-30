Britney Spears’ Father Files Court Docs Saying Daughter’s Treatment Under Conservatorship Is Not His Fault

Following his daughter’s explosive testimony, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed legal paperwork and is shifting blame.

This week, an attorney for Jamie Spears filed new documents, obtained by Variety, with the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding the conservatorship of his daughter, stating that he is “concerned” about her treatment.

But the elder Spears is saying he is not responsible, and he is placing the blame on others, specifically his daughter’s temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and her attorney, Samuel Ingham III.

Jamie Spears was “greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering, and he believes that there must be an investigation into those claims,” the new documents state.

The new documents, filed by the Jamie Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, on June 29, are a late response to the petition filed earlier this year by Spears’ attorney, Ingham III, to appoint Montgomery as Britney Spears’ permanent conservator. The pop star is under a conservatorship of both the estate and person, meaning her finances are controlled, along with essentially all medical and personal decisions. Her father is the conservator of the estate, controlling her financial decisions, and Montgomery is the temporary conservator over the person, at her request — though in her hearing last week, Britney Spears indicated that she is not happy with Montgomery, either.

Up until two years ago, Jamie Spears was the sole conservator. He temporarily relinquished his powers in September 2019.

In the past, Britney Spears has said in legal documents that she is afraid of her father. In court last week, she said she wants to sue her family and believes that her conservators should be in jail. She also told the judge that she wants to be able to choose her own attorney, rather than continue to be represented by court-appointed attorney Ingham.

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” Britney Spears told the judge last week. “Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad.”

The new documents show another side of the story — per Jamie Spears.

“Mr. Spears is concerned about the management and care of his daughter,” according to the paperwork, which states he has no intention in being appointed his daughter’s conservator of the person, and he firmly is in opposition to Montgomery in that role.

“Based on her statements to the court, Mr. Spears is concerned that the petition to appoint Jodi Montgomery filed by Ms. Spears’ court-appointed counsel Samuel D. Ingham III does not reflect her wishes. Ms. Spears told the court on June 23 that she is opposed to being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues.”

Montgomery has been “fully in charge” of the star’s “day-to-day personal care and medical treatment” and Montgomery has “made all decisions related to those matters,” in consultations with Ingham, which excluded Jamie Spears, the paperwork states.

Last week in court, the star said she wants to get married and have a baby, but she has been prevented from removing her IUD at the doctor. In the new docs, her father indicates that he had no involvement in these restrictions.

“Unlike Ms. Montgomery and Mr. Ingham, Mr. Spears does not speak or meet with Ms. Spears’ medical team, and he is not permitted to nor does he have the opportunity to provide any input into his daughter’s current medical treatment, diagnosis, or therapy,” the docs state. “Not does Mr. Spears participate in or discuss Ms. Spears’ personal affairs with her, such as issues related to her self-care, marriage, and reproductive desires…Mr. Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears’ personal care of medical or reproductive issues.”

The documents reveal that Jamie Spears has been cut off from communicating with Britney Spears, stating, “Mr. Spears is unable to hear and addresses daughter’s concerns directly.”

Jamie Spears’ attorney also says that in prior years when he was the conservator of the person, he “did everything in his power to support and care for Ms. Spears’ well-being and her personal decisions including marriage.”

“Mr. Spears has dutifully served in various conservator roles for her thirteen years on behalf of his daughter, whom he loves unconditionally,” the docs state.

In court, the pop star described her conservatorship as “abusive” and told the judge that her father was controlling and acting against her will. She said after she was forced to take a psych test, her father called her to tell her that she had failed the test, and demanded she enter a rehab program that cost $60,000 per month.

“I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it,” Spears told the judge, referring to her father. “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it.”

