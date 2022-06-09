Britney Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander crashes wedding, police respond

Britney Spears's wedding day is off to a dramatic start. Jason Alexander, the singer's first husband, just trespassed at her home where she's set to marry Sam Asghari in a few hours. Alexander live-streamed the whole thing on social media.

In a video posted on TMZ, Alexander can be seen storming inside Spears's home and going in multiple rooms looking for the singer. Eventually he goes inside the tent where she and Asghari will soon say "I do." Alexander tells his Instagram followers he's sharing the "inside scoop" of this "bulls*** wedding."

Britney Spears's childhood friend and first husband, Jason Alexander, crashed her wedding. (Photo: Getty Images)

Britney’s ex Jason Alexander has stormed inside her wedding venue pic.twitter.com/qX3c2H1FYT — Britney Stan 👰 (@BritneyTheStan) June 9, 2022

"Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first her husband. I'm here to crash the wedding," he tells security. He noted "Sam" is the only one there. "Where the f***'s the family?"

TMZ reports Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to a trespassing call and are still on the scene. Yahoo Entertainment has reached out.

Spears and Alexander, her childhood friend, eloped in Las Vegas in Jan. 2004. They split 55 hours later and the marriage was annulled. The singer was only 22 at the time. Alexander gave an interview to ABC News years later and said they were drinking and "had party favors" when they decided to get hitched.

"She just came out and asked me," Alexander said. "She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this.'"

Alexander was photographed at #FreeBritney rallies amid the singer's conservatorship battle in Los Angeles. He claimed to TMZ they had been in communication, but it's doubtful. He has a troubled history as he's been arrested multiple times. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty for stalking an unidentified woman.