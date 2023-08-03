Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested in Tennessee on stalking charge, report says

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was held on a Tennessee jail after being arrested on accusations of stalking, news reports said.

It’s unclear what was involved in the incident that led to his arrest Tuesday morning, reported by TMZ.

Online records show someone of Alexander’s name and age being held in a Nashville-area jail.

Alexander (not to be confused with actor Jason Alexander) has had some legal trouble in the past, including previous stalking charges.

In June 2022, he allegedly broke into Spears’ home as she was prepping for her wedding to her current husband, Sam Asghari, reports TMZ.

Police say that Alexander was armed with a knife, but he never came face-to-face with Spears, despite making it all the way to the singer’s bedroom.

Employees who were setting up for the wedding were able to pin him to the ground until the authorities arrived. Alexander told police he had been invited to the wedding, but Spears’ attorneys strongly denied that statement.

“Britney Spears invited me here,” he told police at the time. “She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Spears then filed a three-year restraining order against Alexander, who was charged with felony stalking, vandalism and trespassing battery for the incident, but he ultimately served just 128 days in jail.

Alexander’s other legal issues include an arrest for an alleged jewelry theft in 2016, as well as a DUI charge in the Nashville area in 2021.

He and Spears married in Las Vegas in 2004 and were together for three days before getting an annulment.

