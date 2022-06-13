Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Facing Three Years In Prison For Wedding Crash

Mega

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has just been hit with Felony stalking charges after crashing the pop star's wedding and is facing up to THREE years in prison.

According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, Alexander was charged with three misdemeanors including battery, trespassing, and vandalism. Now, Ventura County prosecutors have added a charge of 646.9 (a) PC which is felony stalking. Of course, the higher charge carries a much higher sentence if he is convicted.

Following the charges, Alexander was placed on the docket and is scheduled to appear in front of a judge today at 1:30 pm for his "first appearance."

As we reported, Britney's first husband was arrested on June 9, 2022, for crashing the pop star's wedding. At the time, he entered Britney's property in Los Angeles and documented his interactions with her security on social media. Shockingly, he was able to talk his way past all the checkpoints and get inside her house. After getting caught, Alexander fought with security and the fight was the basis for the battery charge.

If convicted of Felony stalking, Jason could face up to three years in state prison, along with a $10,000 fine.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department issued an emergency protective order against Alexander ordering him to stay away from Britney and her home. "(He) has continually trespassed on her property. Alexander advised multiple times no welcomed," the document reads. The order states he must stay at least 100 yards away from Britney and Sam.

In a stunning twist, Alexander was reportedly armed with a knife when he entered Spears' home.

In a video, captured by multiple followers of his Instagram Live, Jason was overheard saying "I'm her first husband," and admitting "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?" It should be noted, that Britney's parents and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were notably absent from the ceremony.

"So, here's the inside scoop of the bulls--t wedding," he said. At this point, Britney's security team approached the uninvited guest and he was heard yelling, "Don't put your hands on me." Images of the struggle made their way online, and it's clear it took several people to subdue Alexander.

So how in the world did this happen you ask? Well, apparently Jason was able to tell staff members that Britney invited him and was allowed to get onto the property.

Following the scary incident, Britney's lawyer -- Mathew Rosengart issued a statement saying, "I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson, and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted. This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is safe and she was a beautiful and happy bride."

As for the possible prison time, it will be up to prosecutors and a judge to see what the final outcome of the case might be -- but, Alexander has had several other legal issues that won't help in this situation.

Britney and Jason tied the knot in Las Vegas after spending a few days together, they were divorced just 55 hours later.

Alexander will face a judge in a few hours.

