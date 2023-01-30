Britney Spears Defiantly Returns to Instagram With Message to Fans

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Britney Spears returned to Instagram on Sunday night after a dramatic week in which she called out some fans who asked police to do a welfare check on her.

The pop star appeared to reassure those who were worried about her: “I'm not having a breakdown... I have never felt better.”

Spears had surprised fans by deleting her Instagram account last week, prompting social media users to call the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to warn them that she might be in danger, according to TMZ. Police knocked on Spears’ door close to midnight on Tuesday and were promptly given the A-OK.

“Police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote. “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

Then, on Saturday, she explained she deleted her Instagram because she felt bullied: “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy,” she wrote.

A day later, Spears’ account reappeared with a lengthy post which ended with: “yes I took my Instagram down and now it’s back up because I can !!!”

“Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!! It is what it is… nope I’m not having a breakdown… I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!!

Spears continued: “Nope, I’m not this girl or that girl… I am River Red… and being able to volumize my voice in a world where I lost my rights… for 15 years… gives me an opportunity to succeed !!!”

Spears said that if fans could walk in her shoes, “then maybe just maybe you could understand,” adding that after years of under her conservatorship, she’s still learning “this no rules thing.”

“I don’t think so limited,” she said. “I feel younger and in awe… unfortunately I’m boring as hell and drink hot chocolate at night !!! I’ve waited nearly 15 years to drink alcohol only to realize I hate it !!! It makes me sad and I feel bloated, although food tastes better... Stay blessed and driven… SIT DOWN AND STAY HUMBLE… Nahhh, I’d rather show my ass !!!”

She then followed with a video post where she claimed she was using a ring light for the first time and was “shamelessly fishing for compliments.”

