Britney Spears's dad addresses conservatorship battle, says he hasn't spoken to her since August

Jamie Spears is breaking his silence about the ongoing conservatorship drama with daughter Britney Spears that has sparked the #FreeBritney movement. In an interview with CNN, Jamie revealed just how fractured their relationship is, claiming he hasn’t spoken to the singer since August.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” Jamie said.

In August, Britney’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III filed paperwork to remove Jamie as a co-conservator. He was first appointed by the court in 2008 amid the singer’s very public breakdown. Jamie believes Britney’s lawyer is to blame for their lack of communication as he alleges they were in touch and on “good terms” up until four months ago. He also defended his motives of wanting to remain in control of the pop star’s estimated $60 million estate.

Jamie Spears says he's protecting Britney "against those with self-serving interests." (Photo: Reuters)

“When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally,” Jamie stated. “I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

That’s quite different than the picture painted by Britney’s lawyer.

During last month’s dramatic hearing, Ingham said Britney was “afraid” of her father and accused Jamie of making business decisions without her knowledge. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Ingham said Britney would not perform again as long as Jamie was in control of her affairs. The judge ruled in favor of keeping Jamie on and appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator. A hearing has been set for Wednesday to review Jamie’s handling of Britney’s assets.

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears, Bryan Spears and Lynne Spears in Las Vegas in 2006. (Photo: Getty Images)

The conservatorship battle has divided the Spears family.

According to CNN, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, said via her attorney at the November hearing that she agreed with her daughter wanting to have Jamie removed.

“It has broken Lynne's heart that things have come to this point,” Lynne’s lawyer, Gladstone N. Jones III, reportedly said, adding It's “time to start fresh.” Jones III also claimed that Lynne feels the relationship between Britney and her ex-husband has become “toxic.”

Jamie’s lawyer refuted that sentiment, telling CNN, “Jamie strongly disagrees with Lynne's false statements and highly misleading statements and characterizations.”

In July, Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, admitted that his sister has “always wanted to get out” of the conservatorship, but maintained she isn’t being held against her will. He noted that the conservatorship has “been a great thing for our family, you know, to this point. I keep hoping for the best.”

