Britney Spears Calls Writing Her Memoir ‘Healing & Therapeutic’

Britney Spears gave her loyal fans an update on the process of writing her upcoming memoir on Monday (April 4).

In a lengthy Instagram post, the pop star wrote, “Well I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic … it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life … I’ve never been able to express openly !!! I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place … and addressing it now … I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that !!!”

Spears then referenced Justin Timberlake‘s public apology to both herself and Janet Jackson in the wake of The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears premiering on Hulu in 2021, and ahead of the release of The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson in November that same year.

“Instead of using my heart … I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet and me … although he was never bullied or threatened by his family … he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!!” she continued. “Timing is EVERYTHING !!! Good timing is the B—H !!! Anyway … I wanted to just let people KNOW I CARE !!! AND I’M SO SORRY !!!”

In her post, the Princess of Pop also slammed the memoirs written by her mother, Lynne Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, at a time when she “couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive [her] car or really anything” due to the legal conservatorship that controlled every aspect of her life for thirteen years.

“I’m not the type of person to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS,” the singer went on, “but come on LET’S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT…Why do I say this ??? Well because I never felt heard ever !!! I was screaming inside and no matter what I said it was always looked down on.

She concluded the post with another reference to Jamie Lynn and her recent tell-all Things I Should Have Said, writing, “So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories … but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times … cry on TV … and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most … I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram.”

Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari commented on the post, “I’m buying the first copy,” while fans gave an outpouring of support in the comments section.

