Britney Spears' first husband Jason Alexander booked into Napa County jail for alleged bracelet theft

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on two felony charges related to an alleged bracelet theft in 2015.

The charges are separate from his misdemeanor battery and trespass conviction from Spears’ June wedding to Sam Asghari for which he served a 64-day sentence in Ventura County.

Alexander was removed from the Ventura jail to the Napa County jail by authorities on Tuesday on the arrest warrant for grand theft with the value exceeding $400 and buying/receiving stolen property issued in 2016.

Alexander, who was infamously married to the "Toxic" singer for 55 hours in 2004, allegedly swiped the $2,000 bracelet from a home in Napa, according to TMZ.

BRITNEY SPEARS EX-HUSBAND JASON ALEXANDER FOUND GUILTY OF TRESPASS, BATTERY AFTER CRASHING HER WEDDING

He allegedly admitted to stealing the diamond bracelet and pawning it from a woman's home where he had been staying for a few weeks at the time, police said.

He pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges connected to Spears’ wedding on Thursday and was credited with time served.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were married for 55 hours in 2004. Getty Images

The 40-year-old was arrested at Spears’ home on June 9 after attempting to crash her wedding and has remained in jail.

He is also under a criminal protective order, meaning he is barred from being within 100 yards of Spears and the security guard involved.

JENNIFER LOPEZ TELLS BRITNEY SPEARS TO ‘STAY STRONG’ AMID FEUD WITH KEVIN FEDERLINE

His bail for the felony charge has been set at $20,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Honoree Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Alexander was the "Baby One More Time" singer's first husband following a quickie marriage in Las Vegas when they were both 22. The marriage was annulled just two days later.

Alexander said the annulment was forced by Spears' management and her mother, Lynne. It claimed that Spears was "incapable of agreeing to the marriage" at the time.

"We were just looking at each other and said, ‘Let’s do something wild, crazy. Let’s go get married, just for the hell of it,'" Alexander told Access Hollywood a day after the marriage was dissolved.

Spears was married Kevin Federline, the father of her two boys Sean Preston and Jayden James, from 2004 to 2007 and wed longtime boyfriend Asghari on June 9.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.