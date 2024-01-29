Britney Spears Apologizes For Comments In Her Book, Praises Justin Timberlake’s New Song

Britney Spears says she is “deeply sorry” for anyone she offended in her recent memoir The Woman In Me. Spears made her apology in an Instagram post Sunday night, in which she also praised her ex Justin Timberlake’s new music.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” the singer wrote. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???” She’s referring to a video she posted of Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon performing “Selfish” on The Tonight Show. She added, “Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too.” Her Instagram account is now private.

More from Deadline

The recent drop of Timberlake’s new “Selfish” single, sparked remembrances by Spears’ fans that she had an identically titled song in her own catalogue in 2011 titled “Selfish”. They then went on a campaign to kick Timberlake’s new single off the charts with some success. Spears’ 13-year-old song “Selfish” entered the Top 40 of the U.S. iTunes chart last Thursday, the same day Timberlake released the first single from his upcoming album, his first in five, Everything I Thought It Was, which comes out March 15.

Timberlake is gearing up for his “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” which kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada. He’s also coming off an appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. You can see a video of Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon in a return to their The Barry Gibb Talk Show skit for its seventh appearance on SNL.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.