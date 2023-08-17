Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing after 14 months of marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing after a little more than a year of marriage. Ashari filed for divorce on Wednesday evening, hours after news of their split broke, citing irreconciliable differences.

According to TMZ, which first reported on their breakup, Asghari and Spears separated after a "nuclear argument" in which he accused the singer of infidelity. Asghari has purportedly moved out of the house. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to representatives for Spears, but did not immediately receive responses.

Earlier, People confirmed they had split with a source noting, "It's been very toxic between them for a long time."

"Their marriage has been on the rocks for months," claims an insider close to Spears. "There has been constant drama. It's sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney."

In March, the couple was spotted without their wedding rings. Rumors swirled for months the marriage was in "deep trouble," but Spears and Asghari put on a united front when they were spotted out together in public. He posted a tribute to Spears — calling her the "woman of my dreams" — in June on his Instagram story to mark their one-year anniversary. The model also supported his wife last month after the Victor Wembanyama fiasco — when Spears said she was hit by a member of the NBA star's security team. However, they have not been as loved up on social media in recent weeks.

Spears and Asghari, an aspiring actor, first met in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. The singer previously revealed she made the first move and texted him five months later.

"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," she shared on AMP 103.7 in 2017. "He's just a really fun, funny person."

Asghari popped the question in September 2021 and supported her throughout her conservatorship battle. Last year, he told GQ it was the pop star's "humbleness" that attracted him to her.

This will be Spears's third divorce, if papers are officially filed. She and Jason Alexander, her childhood friend, eloped in 2004 and were married for only 55 hours. Spears walked down the aisle 10 months later as she and Kevin Federline had a surprise wedding.

Last summer, Spears and Asghari said "I do" in front of a star-studded crowd, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore.