Britney Spears calls out Alyssa Milano for questioning her well-being: 'Feels like a form of bullying'

Britney Spears takes issue with Alyssa Milano's tweet about her. (Photos: Getty Images)

Britney Spears isn't too pleased with Alyssa Milano. Days after returning to Instagram, Spears called out the actress for expressing concern about the pop star's well-being.

It started in December when Milano seemingly reacted to an Instagram video the "Toxic" singer posted. "Someone please go check on Britney Spears," Milano wrote in a Dec. 22 tweet.

Someone please go check on Britney Spears. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 21, 2022

It seems Spears just caught wind of the message. On Tuesday night, she posted a screenshot of the tweet and accused Milano of "bullying."

"It saddens me to see things about me from people who don't know me!!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying," the Crossroads star wrote on her Instagram story, adding: "Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!"

Britney Spears calls out Alyssa Milano on Instagram. (Photo: Britney Spears via Instagram)

Milano isn't the only one to express concern for Spears. Last week, police were called to the singer's house as fans were worried when she deleted her Instagram account. Spears did not take kindly to the move.

"I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded," Spears wrote on social media, claiming police "quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately."

The singer added, "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."

Spears returned to Instagram over the weekend and picked up where she left off, posting multiple dancing videos. In a now-deleted caption, she said she was "not having a breakdown."

"Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN," she said. "It is what it is … nope I'm not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better!!!"