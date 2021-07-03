Britney Spears reportedly called 911 to claim conservatorship abuse before her court testimony
A new report from alleges that called 911 to report herself a victim of conservatorship abuse, just one day before her explosive court hearing on June 23.
According to the article, which was written by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino and details Spears' 13 years under a conservatorship, the 911 call led to Spears’ team “texting one another frantically,” as they were worried about what Spears might say should she go “rogue” in the hearing the following day.
While calls to 911 are typically made publicly available in the state of California, where Spears lives, the county sealed the transcript due to an ongoing investigation.
On June 23, Spears’ court testimony revealed the full extent of her anger with the conservatorship.
“Ma’am, my dad, and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management, who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no—Ma’am, they should be in jail,” Spears said in the shocking hearing, in which she stated that she
Spears was placed under the care of her father Jamie Spears, as well as the then court-appointed lawyer Andrew Wallet, in 2008. Jamie had requested the emergency conservatorship, as at the time, the singer had spent time in psychiatric facilities following a series of public and private mental health struggles.
In becoming Spears’ conservator, Jamie was placed in charge of decisions regarding the artist’s financial and personal life.
More than a decade into the conservatorship, people have questioned whether Spears — who headlined a successful Las Vegas residency and released multiple albums while under the conservatorship — still needed any conservator at all. The , spearheaded by fans, demanded Spears regain her autonomy.
Now, Spears is demanding that publicly, too.
While to remove Jamie as her conservator, it did not take the June 23 testimony into account as at the time, Spears had not formally requested to remove the conservatorship in its entirety.
Spears' fight continues on.
