Britney’s Memoir Is Incomplete — But Powerful

Britney book club podcast Britney book club podcast.jpg - Credit: Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Britney Spears’ wrenching new memoir, The Woman in Me, is a classic celebrity tell-all — but she doesn’t quite tell all. There’s not a word in there about the recording her classic second album, Oops!… I Did It Again. Later, she mentions one of her greatest songs, “Toxic,” but again, there’s nothing about the process behind the track.

More from Rolling Stone

In the section about Spears’ lip-locked 2003 VMAs appearance with Madonna, Christina Aguilera — who, lest we forget, was also there — is written out of the performance altogether. And Spears never says anything at all about Sam Lufti, the controversial figure who served as her manager right before the 13-year nightmare of her conservatorship began. (Spears reportedly hinted in a deleted Instagram post that a second volume of the book will eventually arrive, which might fill in some of the gaps.)

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to discuss the book’s narrative gaps and most stunning revelations, as well as its effect on Justin Timberlake’s reputation and much more. For the full discussion, go here for the podcast provider of your choice, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or just press play above.

Download and subscribe to Rolling Stone‘s weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts). Check out six years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Taylor Hawkins, Willow, Keith Richards, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Charlie Puth, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, and Gary Clark Jr. And look for dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.