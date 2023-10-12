British TV host Holly Willoughby quits show after man arrested for plotting her murder

British TV show host Holly Willoughby resigned from her job after a man was arrested for plotting to kidnap and kill her.

Willoughby, 42, had hosted “This Morning” on ITV for 14 years. She announced her departure on Tuesday, though she did not directly mention the investigation.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much,” she wrote in the goodbye message. “It’s been an honour to be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

Gavin Plumb, 36, was arrested Oct. 4 and accused of hiring a hitman to kidnap and kill Willoughby, The Guardian reported. British prosecutors said Plumb was in contact with an American man named David Nelson to plan the hit between Oct. 2 and Oct. 5.

Willoughby last appeared on “This Morning” on Oct. 4, and police told ITV bosses about the murder plot the next day. Other co-hosts filled in for Willoughby during the Thursday and Friday episodes of the mid-morning variety show last week.

“We are sad that Holly is leaving ‘This Morning,’ but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make,” ITV executive Kevin Lygo said. “Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK. She has been at the heart of ‘This Morning’ for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.”

British investigators said Plumb had a “detained plan” to abduct and murder Willoughby, according to The Guardian. He is due back in court on Nov. 3 and will remain behind bars until then.

