British singing ensemble VOCES8 brings its eight a cappella voices to Mechanics Hall

The internationally acclaimed a cappella British octet VOCES8 may lift the audience to an out-of-this-world experience when it makes its Worcester debut at Mechanics Hall Feb. 10 in a concert presented by Music Worcester.

The program is titled "After Silence" and is wide-ranging including 16th- and 17th-century English composers, as well as Bach, Rachmaninoff, Monteverdi, English folk and folk rock, Nat "King" Cole, and "Come Fly with Me (To the Moon)" based on the Frank Sinatra classics "Come Fly with Me" and "Fly Me to the Moon."

"Come Fly with Me (To the Moon)" begins with some of the eight voices of VOCES8 taking on instrumental parts, before expressing the familiar main melodies of the two songs as the arrangement takes off with superb a cappella harmonies. A wonderful performance can be seen and heard on YouTube.

It's great to listen to, but how much time goes into learning such a piece?

Barnaby Smith, VOCES8 co-founder, artistic director and alto/countertenor said in a recent telephone interview from England that for "Come Fly with Me (To the Moon)" the arranger Alexander L'Estrange, who has worked with the group and many other vocal ensembles, had to look at the instrumental passages "and figure out how to arrange them to our eight voices." Then, taking the two songs, the arrangement "moves between the two melodies very clearly."

The eight singers learned their individual parts at home and "normally it might take between five or 10 hours of rehearsals" to get the piece down. "We work on it slowly and talk about the textures in the music," Smith said.

It's a careful approach that seems to have been working. Since its inception in 2005 after initially being founded in 2003 the group has drawn praise for the quality of its balance and tone, as well as the variety of its programing performed around the world.

"I think there's something rewarding about listening to unaccompanied voices." Smith said. "It's one human communicating directly to another."

The Times of London has praised VOCES8 for its "impeccable tuning, blend and rapport." In the United States the group has been particularly popular with college audiences.

Adrien C. Finlay, executive director of Music Worcester, said he has been wanting to bring in VOCES8 as part of Music Worcester's season for several years.

VOCES8 was founded by Smith and his brother Paul Smith, who come from a musical family and were choristers in The Choir of Westminster Abbey in London from the ages of 8 to 13. "Which is an amazing experience," Barnaby Smith said.

There was lots of singing involved for the choristers — four hours a day six days a week. But it instilled in Barnaby Smith a sense of great enjoyment.

"I don't think I'd be doing what what I've been doing if I didn't have that," he said.

He studied Specialist Early Music Performance at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis in Basel, Switzerland.

Barnaby and Paul Smith formed an octet with some friends that gave its first performance at a competition in Italy.

That's how the name VOCES8 came about, along with the (uppercase styling). "We were having a bad day. We didn't give it a second thought," Smith joked about the name. "Voces" is Latin/Italian (and Spanish) for voices. "There were eight of us," Smith said. The newly named VOCES8 won the competition, so the name stuck.

In October 2006, VOCES8 took part in the 38th International Choral Contest in Tolosa, Spain. The group won first prize in both the sacred and secular categories and was awarded the highest number of points in the overall competition.

The group has gone on to perform an extensive repertory both in its a cappella concerts and in collaborations with leading musicians, orchestras, conductors and soloists. VOCES8 is heard regularly on albums, international television and radio.

Smith said a major break for the ensemble was when it signed as a Decca Classics recording label artist in 2013. "We got heard by a lot more people."

"The Lost Birds: An Extinction Elegy" by the American composer Christopher Tin with music performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and VOCES 8 on the Decca Classics label was nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Classical Compendium.

VOCES8 also has its own foundation which actively promotes "Music Education For All." Now located in London, Paris and the United States, the foundation works with choral and small vocal groups in both performance and education.

Paul Smith left performing with the octet to oversee all of the many activities of VOCES8. "He's the boss," said his brother.

Barnaby Smith is now the only member of the octet who has been there from the start. The current lineup besides Smith is Andrea Haines, soprano; Molly Noon, soprano; Katie Jeffries-Harris, alto; Blake Morgan, tenor; Euan Williamson, tenor; Christopher Moore, baritone; and Dominic Carver, bass. Haines has been with the group since 2008 making her the second longest member, while Morgan is from Detroit making him the only non-Brit member.

VOCES8 has become a regular visitor to the United States. The current tour has 16 stops starting in Sarasota Springs, New York, Feb. 9, the day before the group comes to Worcester. The group will perform in Providence Feb. 29.

American audiences are no strangers to a cappella singing, Smith said. "Everybody's aware of it. It's a very important part of college life," he said of college singing ensembles here. "So there's an awareness and we're very grateful for that."

The title of the Feb. 10 program at Mechanics Hall, "After Silence," is taken from an essay of the same name by the late English writer and philosopher Aldous Huxley.

Huxley writes, "After silence, that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music.”

The musical works that will be performed "are distinguishable by their inexhaustible capacity to express the inexpressible," Smith said.

And to put it another way, the program has "a little something for everybody."

Looking ahead, VOCES8 has a number of projects that are in the pipeline as well as lots of concert dates, Smith said.

Next year is the group's 20th anniversary, something that Smith might have considered inexpressible to comprehend and talk about in 2005.

"It was never the intention. There's been a sort of organic growth to the entire thing. We've worked hard, but we also feel very lucky," Smith said.

What: VOCES8 - Presented by Music Worcester

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., Worcester

How much: $41 to $69; student, $17.50; youth, $7.50. musicworcester.org

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: British ensemble VOCES8 brings its eight voices to Mechanics Hall