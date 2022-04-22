British Singer Tom Grennan Hospitalized After Being Assaulted and Robbed After His NYC Show

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tom Grennan attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage )

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Singer Tom Grennan is in the hospital being attacked following a show in New York City, per a statement shared on his Instagram page Thursday.

The "Little Bit Of Love" musician, 26, performed at The Bowery Ballroom Wednesday night as part of his Spring/Summer 2022 tour.

"In the early hours of this morning after Tom's New York Show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan," the statement begins. "Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured Ear, torn Ear-Drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw."

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Hit Song '10,000 Hours'

"Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring."

The next stops in his tour include a show in Washington, D.C. on Friday –– which has been postponed –– and Boston on Saturday.

RELATED VIDEO: American Idol's Mandisa Recalls Having Friends Stage an Intervention After Her 'Deep Dark' Period

"Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however, we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow. We will update on future shows should changes need to be made."

It concludes, "We wish to thank Tom's incredible US fans for their support and understanding."

RELATED: Margo Price Says Upcoming Memoir Maybe We'll Make It Began as a 'Therapy Exercise': 'It's a Ride'

Hours before sharing news of the assault, Grennan showed love to New York City in an Instagram snap of him standing in front of a crosswalk light and aiming his finger at the camera. He also included a photo from his performance, showing the audience holding up their cell phone flashlights.

"the big apple 🍎 you lot are magic 💚," he captioned the carousel.

The UK native kicked off his tour in Minneapolis on April 14. The U.S. leg is set to wrap in Los Angeles on April 27 before Grennan heads to Europe, wrapping his tour at the Superbloom festival in Munich Germany on Sept. 4.