British police launch investigation into Kevin Spacey sexual assault claims

Kevin Spacey makes a speech during the after party for the opening night of Richard III at The Savoy on June 29, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for The Old Vic)

British police have confirmed they’ve launched in investigation into Kevin Spacey over claims of sexual assault.

A report on The Guardian says officers from Scotland Yard’s child abuse and sexual offences team are looking into claims a man was sexually assaulted by the actor in 2008 while he was working as the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

“On 1 November, City of London police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan police service,” a Scotland Yard spokesman said. “It is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth. Officers from the child abuse and sexual offences command are investigating.”

Although the Metropolitan police didn’t name Spacey, it is believed that the 58-year-old actor is the subject of the investigation.

The statement from the police follows a report by The Sun that alleges a 23-year-old man woke up to find Spacey performing a sex act on him at the actor’s London home.

The source claims the man – now aged 32 – had been invited to Spacey’s home “for a drink” and to discuss his career before “they smoked weed and he passed out unconscious”. The complainant says he awoke to find Spacey performing oral sex on him, and he asked the actor to stop.

The man says he ran from Spacey’s home and was asked by the actor to not “tell anyone about this.”

The Sun says detectives from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command interviewed the alleged victim on Thursday at a Central London police station.

This official police enquiry follows a number of allegations against the ‘House of Cards’ star for sexual impropriety. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star Anthony Rapp was the first person to come forward claiming Spacey had made sexual advances towards him at a party in 1986. Rapp was 14-years-old at the time.

