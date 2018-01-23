British hopefuls at this year’s Oscars

Dunkirk gets the nod in best picture and best director categories.

A wide range of British creative talent has been nominated for this year’s Academy Awards, from actors and directors to make-up artists, sound editors and production designers.

All will be hoping to improve on Britain’s performance at last year’s Oscars, when the country failed to win any of the top awards.

Here are some of the British hopefuls:

– Five British actors have been nominated. Three are in the category for best actor: Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour). The other two are Sally Hawkins for best actress (The Shape of Water) and Lesley Manville for best supporting actress (Phantom Thread)

– Darkest Hour – a British-made film – also gets a nod in the best picture category.

– Roger Deakins has received a nomination in the cinematography category for Blade Runner 2049. It is the 14th time he has been nominated for the award, but to date he has never won.

– Jacqueline Durran has been nominated twice for best costume design, for her work on Beauty And The Beast and Darkest Hour.

– Christopher Nolan gets his first ever nomination in the best director category, for the film Dunkirk.

– Martin McDonagh, who has dual British and Irish citizenship, picks up a nomination in the best original screenplay category for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

– Film editor Jon Gregory has been nominated for his work on Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

– Britons are represented in two of the three films commended for make-up and hairstyling: Darkest Hour (David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick, nominated along with Japanese artist Kazuhiro Tsuji) and Victoria and Abdul (Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard).

– Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has received a nomination for best original score for his work on Phantom Thread.

– Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer have been nominated for production design and set decoration respectively, for both Beauty And The Beast and Darkest Hour. Also in the best production category, Nathan Crowley has been nominated for his work on Dunkirk.

– Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton have picked up a nomination in the short film (live action) category for The Silent Child.

– Revolting Rhymes, an adaptation of the Roald Dahl book by British production company Magic Light, has been nominated in the short film (animated) category.

– Julian Slater has been nominated in two categories for his work on Baby Driver: sound editing and sound mixing.