British hopefuls dominate nominations for EE Rising Star accolade

British actors have scored three out of the five nominations in a shortlist predicting the stars set for future success in the film world.

Daniel Kaluuya, Josh O’Connor and Florence Pugh are in the running for this year’s EE Rising Star Award at next month’s Baftas.

They join American actor Timothee Chalamet, 22, who has already earned a best actor Golden Globe nomination for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

Chalamet said: “I want to thank Bafta and the jury for this incredible honour of a nomination for the EE Rising Star Award.

“I have seen many actors and peers that I admire get nominated for this award in previous years, so I am overjoyed to see my name included in 2018.

“Call Me By Your Name came out in the UK prior to the states, and British audiences embraced the film in a uniquely strong and passionate way. I feel an enduring sense of gratitude seeing this response echoed around the world, and for being included in this category.”

Kaluuya’s role in 2017 horror film Get Out was widely praised by critics and has earned him Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

The 28-year-old London-born star, who will soon be seen on the big screen in Marvel’s much-anticipated film Black Panther, spoke of his admiration for the work of previous nominees, adding: “I’m honoured and grateful to Bafta and the jury for the nomination and can’t wait to celebrate it in my home city.”

O’Connor, 27, has been lauded for his role in 2017 film God’s Own Country and has also appeared in popular British TV shows such as Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street and The Durrells.

