British band Her's dies in fiery car crash during U.S. tour: 'The world is a cruel place'

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading of the British band Her's died in a car crash on Wednesday along with their tour manager, Trevor Engelbrektson, and one other person. (Image: Her's via Instagram)

Tragedy has struck the British indie band Her’s.

Both members of the group — Stephen Fitzpatrick, 24, and Audun Laading, 25 — as well as their tour manager, Trevor Engelbrektson, and one other person were killed in a car crash in Arizona early Wednesday. They were driving from Phoenix to their next show in Santa Ana, California — in support of their debut album, Invitation to Her’s — when the fiery accident occurred.

A spokesperson for the group’s record label, Heist or Hit, told the BBC, “We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. The world was at their feet.” And, "As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience."

A social media post shared by the band just days before talked about how well the tour, which was almost over, had been going.

A post when Laading and Fitzpatrick, who met as students at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (they graduated with music degrees in 2016), when they first landed in the U.S. for their second tour here said, “Your American air is tasting delicious, crisp with a hint of freedom.” They had traveled the country, hitting up South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, and visiting the Grand Canyon. They had planned to perform 19 shows.

A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety told the BBC that a crash on Interstate 10 is under investigation, but wouldn’t confirm the identity of four people killed because “almost all evidence” was lost in the fiery crash. “The bodies are not identifiable and we are relying on the medical examiner’s office to help with positive identification.”

Fans — including other musicians — have been paying tribute online.







Absolutely devastated to hear the news about @ThatBandOfHers

Fell in love with their debut album when a good friend back home put them on. I’m truly heartbroken for their friends and family.

R.I.P you two beautiful boys. pic.twitter.com/DXwsRzXuj5 — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) March 29, 2019

We’re completely shocked and saddened at the devastating news about @ThatBandOfHers and their tour manager. Our thoughts are with their family & friends at this awful time. — 𝐂 𝐈 𝐑 𝐂 𝐀 𝐖 𝐀 𝐕 𝐄 𝐒 (@CircaWaves) March 29, 2019

I’m in utter shock and disbelief. The world is a cruel place sometimes 😔 Stephen and Auden were wonderful people and fantastic musicians. All thoughts with their friends and family RIP x♥️♥️x — Craig MacDonald (@83Craigymac) March 28, 2019

R.I.P @ThatBandOfHers a brilliant band taken too soon. Our thoughts are with their family, friends & team. — Boston Manor (@BSTNMNR) March 29, 2019

Our hearts go out to @ThatBandOfHers family and friends. RIP 🖤 — ANTEROS (@AnterosOfficial) March 29, 2019

Utterly heartbreaking news @ThatBandOfHers



Both members of the Liverpool band Her's and their tour manager have been killed in a crash in the US.https://t.co/Ui62htKD19 — Chris Hawkins (@ChrisHawkinsUK) March 29, 2019

Really sad news, such a talented duo who represented our city well@ThatBandOfHers https://t.co/RlGpmnkXLf — Cavern Club (@cavernliverpool) March 29, 2019

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our friends Stephen, Audun & Trevor of @ThatBandOfHers. Supremely talented and great human beings. We send our love and sympathies to their family and friends down at @HeistOrHit. Honoured to have shared the stage. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iNkpIhXNLQ — Dutch Uncles (@dutchuncles) March 29, 2019

Unbelievably sad to hear about the loss of Liverpool band Her's (@ThatBandOfHers) and terribly lucky to have had them perform at this year's festival. Our hearts go out to all their family, friends, and fans. https://t.co/lVyQezRqFw — SXSW (@sxsw) March 29, 2019

