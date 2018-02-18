Britain’s biggest female stars unite to ‘stamp out’ harassment across society

They have penned an open letter calling for the eradication of harassment, abuse, and impunity in a world ‘ripe for change’.

Around 200 of Britain’s leading female entertainment stars are demanding the eradication of sexual harassment from all sectors of society ahead of Sunday night’s Bafta Film Awards.

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Kate Winslet are the latest Hollywood actors to sign an open letter standing with the Time’s Up movement in calling for an end to harassment, abuse, and impunity in a world “ripe for change”.

They joined the likes of double Oscar-winner Emma Thompson, Naomie Harris and Jodie Whittaker as the campaign gained momentum on Saturday, weeks after a letter was first understood to be circulated among members of the British film industry.

The movement, described as “intersectional” in the letter, has also drawn support from abroad including Rebel Wilson and Tessa Thompson.

In total, 200 stars of film, TV and stage signed the letter and simultaneously launched a new fund aimed at making workplaces across the UK safe for all in partnership with more than 160 activists, academics and service providers.

It comes ahead of Sunday night’s Bafta Awards where stars will be joined by some of those activists on the red carpet, and attendees will be wearing black in solidarity with Time’s Up – the movement launched following the sexual harassment scandal which engulfed Hollywood after an avalanche of allegations were made against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Published in The Observer, the open letter – also signed by stars including Emma Watson, Gemma Arterton, Letitia Wright and Olivia Colman – states: “This movement is bigger than just a change in our industry alone.

“This movement is intersectional, with conversations across race, class, community, ability and work environment, to talk about the imbalance of power.”

The letter highlights the gender pay gap, the insecurities of the gig economy and freelance work as well as research which found more than half of women in the UK have experienced sexual harassment at work.

Sienna Miller also signed the letter

The letter reads: “In the very near past, we lived in a world where sexual harassment was an uncomfortable joke; an unavoidable awkward part of being a girl or a woman.

“It was certainly not to be discussed, let alone addressed. In 2018, we seem to have woken up in a world ripe for change. If we truly embrace this moment, a line in the sand will turn to stone.”

It says high-profile stars “need to use our power as communicators and connectors to shift the way society sees and treats us”.

“We need to examine the kind of womanhood our industry promotes and sells to the world.”

In a separate statement given to the Press Association, Harry Potter star Watson said research showed harassment was “systemic, as opposed to individual, one-off events”.

“All of us are responsible for creating change, whatever industry you work in,” she said and called for “strong people of all genders” to ensure this is a “watershed” moment in history.

The letter calls for “collective power” in bringing the Time’s Up movement to workers across all industries “in the limelight or the shadows” to galvanise others and invite supporters to donate to their new fund.